Cervelli went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles.
The veteran catcher took John Means deep in the fifth inning for the first run of the game -- and the eventual game-winning hit -- as well as his first homer of 2020. With Jorge Alfaro one of the many Marlins players on the COVID-19 injured list right now, Cervelli is locked in as Miami's starting backstop.
