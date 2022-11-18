Sanchez was traded by the Mets to the Marlins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez will head to Miami after spending two seasons with the Mets' farm system. The right-hander split time between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn in 2022, producing a 3.18 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings in four appearances with the latter. The addition of Sanchez gives the Marlins another potential long-term rotation piece.