Tarnok (ankle) struck out two batters and gave up one unearned run on one hit and no walks over three innings Sunday for Triple-A Jacksonville in its 2-1 extra-inning win over Nashville.
Tarnok attended big-league camp with the Marlins as a non-roster invitee, but he saw his longshot bid for the Opening Day roster come to an end after spraining his left ankle early in camp. The right-hander had sufficient time to heal up from the injury and kept ramped up ahead of the minor-league season, allowing him to claim a spot in the Jacksonville rotation.
More News
-
Marlins' Freddy Tarnok: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Marlins' Freddy Tarnok: Out two weeks with ankle injury•
-
Marlins' Freddy Tarnok: Signs deal with Marlins•
-
Phillies' Freddy Tarnok: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Freddy Tarnok: Returns from IL•
-
Phillies' Freddy Tarnok: Shut down with lat strain•