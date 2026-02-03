The Marlins claimed Acton off waivers from the Rockies on Tuesday.

Acton had previously been designated for assignment by the Rockies and has now been scooped up on waivers for the second time this offseason. The 27-year-old reliever made one scoreless appearance for the Rays in 2025 but spent most of the year at Triple-A Durham, where he held a 3.68 ERA and 71:27 K:BB over 58.2 frames. Acton will compete for a spot in Miami's bullpen.