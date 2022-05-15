site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Exits after fouling ball off leg
RotoWire Staff
Cooper left Saturday's game against the Brewers before the 7th inning after fouling a pitch off himself in the bottom of the sixth inning, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He was replaced by Erik Gonzalez, with Miguel Rojas shifting over to play first base. Cooper's status will be updated once the team comments on the injury.
