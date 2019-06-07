Cooper is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Cooper is hitting the ball well over his last 20 games with a .329/.409/.539 slash line and five homers in 76 at-bats, but he'll take a seat for Friday's series opener. Martin Prado will start at first base and bat second with righty Mike Soroka on the mound for Atlanta.