Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of lineup Saturday
Cooper (knee) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Cooper jammed his knee on a diving catch during the first inning of Friday's game, but tests showed no structural damage, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale. Harold Ramirez will take over in right field as Starlin Castro bats third against Saturday's starter, Madison Bumgarner.
