Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Cooper is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Braves, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He is hitting .250 with one home run and 20 strikeouts in 60 at-bats this month. Neil Walker will start at first base and bat cleanup.
