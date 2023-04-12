Cooper (leg) is not in the Marlins' lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Phillies.
Cooper had to be pinch-hit for in Tuesday's contest because of some upper-left leg soreness. He should have a good shot to be back in action Friday following the off day Thursday. Yuli Gurriel is at first base and Jorge Soler is in the designated hitter spot Wednesday.
