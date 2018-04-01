Cooper is expected to avoid the disabled list after tests revealed he didn't fracture his right wrist when it was hit by a pitch Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cameron Maybin was assigned the start in right field Saturday in place of Cooper, who should be considered day-to-day despite being plunked by Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. The journeyman, who's off to a 1-for-4 start to the season, will occupy a starting outfield spot when healthy, per Frisaro, and could re-enter the lineup soon.