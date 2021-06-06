Cooper (back) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Manager Don Mattingly revealed that a stiff back forced Cooper out of the lineup Saturday, and it now looks like he'll have to sit again Sunday. Jesus Aguilar will get the start at first base and bat fourth. It's not known at this point if Cooper could be available off the bench.
