Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Marlins on Wednesday with an inner ear infection, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper exited Sunday's game and didn't play Tuesday with what had been called an upset stomach, but evidently it's a different illness he's battling. He should be ready to go when his 10 days are up. Yuli Gurriel will be the regular first baseman for the Marlins while Cooper is out.