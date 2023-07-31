Hampson went 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over Detroit.

Hampson delivered a game-tying two-RBI double in the fifth inning off Tarik Skubal and also came around to score in the seventh on a Garrett Cooper home run. Though Hampson has only been in the starting lineup three times since being called up in early July, he's been incredibly productive at the plate, batting 8-for-13 (.615) with five runs scored and has struck out just once in 13 plate appearances.