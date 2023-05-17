Hampson will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hampson will pick up his third consecutive start in center field and looks as though he may become a regular at the position after Jazz Chisholm (toe) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with an injury that is expected to keep him shelved for around 4-to-6 weeks. Though his high strikeout rate and paucity of power limit his upside in the batting-average and home-run categories, Hampson can be a useful source of stolen bases while he's getting steady playing time.