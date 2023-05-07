Hampson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The 28-year-old started seven of eight games at shortstop for the Marlins in late April, but Jon Berti is receiving his seventh straight start at the position Sunday. Hampson has still started four games in right field during the latter stretch, but Berti has taken over as the club's primary shortstop, as least until Joey Wendle (ribs) returns from the injured list.