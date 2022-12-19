Hampson agreed to a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The righty-hitting utility player can play center field, shortstop and second base. Hampson was once a highly-touted fantasy prospect due to his minor-league steals totals and elite foot speed, but his bat has never been up to scratch. He hit .228 with a .288 OBP, 18 home runs and 35 steals in 290 games over the past three seasons (ages 25-27), which should have been his early prime years. Hampson is essentially a one-category (steals) player when he is playing regularly, which may not happen again without injuries ahead of him on the Marlins' depth chart.