Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Clubs 47th homer Thursday

Stanton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

He just refuses to slow down. Stanton's now slashing .345/.433/.893 with 14 homers and 27 RBI through 22 games in August, and his 47 blasts on the season is the most by an NL player before September since Ryan Howard swatted 49 in 2006.