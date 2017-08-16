Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Clubs No. 44 on Tuesday

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Giants.

He's now homered in six straight games, giving him a league-leading 44 on the season and leaving him two games shy of the major-league record held by Ken Griffey Jr. Dale Long and his own manager Don Mattingly. Stanton's 1.022 OPS also places him fifth in MLB, while his 94 RBI has him currently in third place behind Nolan Arenado and Nelson Cruz.