Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers to take league lead
Stanton went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Stanton is in the midst of a power binge with 12 long balls, 20 RBI and 20 runs through his past 17 games. As a result, the slugger has grabbed the league lead in homers and is well on his way to a career-best showing across the board.
