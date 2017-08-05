Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice in Friday's loss

Stanton went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Braves.

He now leads the majors with 35 homers, and his second blast of the game -- a 477-foot bomb to center field -- was the longest hit in SunTrust Field to date. Stanton is now just two home runs shy of his previous career high, and the only thing that might stand between him and a 50-HR campaign is his notoriously bad luck with injuries.