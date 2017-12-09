Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Marlins have deal to send him to the Yankees

The Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a trade that would send Stanton to New York for Starlin Castro and prospects, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Stanton must still approve the deal, Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports reports.

It's assumed Stanton will approve the deal since the Yankees were on a list of four teams he reportedly said he'd be willing to be traded to. It's not clear what prospects may be involved. The deal will also need players to pass physicals before being finalized.