Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Subject of trade talks with Boston

Trade talks between the Marlins and Red Sox for Stanton "may be heating up," according to a Major League Baseball source, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. "They're definitely in play," the source said of the Red Sox, who are at least exploring the possibility of acquiring MLB's reigning home run king.

The Marlins are believed to be prepared to entertain offers for Stanton at next week's meeting of general managers that kicks off Monday in Orlando, Fla. Other teams are reportedly in the mix, including the Cardinals, Phillies and Giants. Stanton has the right to veto or accept any trade, and there's speculation that he would prefer to play on one of the coasts. The Red Sox are circling after a year in which they experienced a drop in power.