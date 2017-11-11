Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Subject of trade talks with Boston
Trade talks between the Marlins and Red Sox for Stanton "may be heating up," according to a Major League Baseball source, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports. "They're definitely in play," the source said of the Red Sox, who are at least exploring the possibility of acquiring MLB's reigning home run king.
The Marlins are believed to be prepared to entertain offers for Stanton at next week's meeting of general managers that kicks off Monday in Orlando, Fla. Other teams are reportedly in the mix, including the Cardinals, Phillies and Giants. Stanton has the right to veto or accept any trade, and there's speculation that he would prefer to play on one of the coasts. The Red Sox are circling after a year in which they experienced a drop in power.
More News
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Ups homer count to 59•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes homer No. 56•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers in win over Mets•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Swats 54th homer Saturday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...