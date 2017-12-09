Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton: Will approve deal to Yankees
Stanton will approve the trade to the Yankees, and is on his way to New York to complete his physical, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
News broke earlier Saturday morning that an agreed-upon deal would send Starlin Castro and prospects to the Marlins in exchange for Stanton and some cash, but the trade hinged upon the slugger's approval due to his no-trade clause. In a highly non-surprising move, Stanton agreed to waive the clause, and is set to become a Yankee pending the results of his physical. At this point, there has been no word on which prospects will head to Miami, but it sounds like the package will entail lower-level minor leaguers.
