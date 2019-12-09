Katoh signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Monday which includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

A second-round pick by the Yankees back in 2013, Katoh reached Triple-A for the first time last season, hitting .279/.382/.443 in 83 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Marlins have one of the easier rosters in baseball to make, though at age 25 with no experience at the top level, Katoh shouldn't be considered a favorite to do so.