Pauley may be the favorite to win the Marlins' starting job at third base over Connor Norby due to his superior defense, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

A platoon could also emerge between the lefty-swinging Pauley and the right-handed Norby if neither seizes the starting gig this spring. However, Pauley would seem to have the edge after recording six Outs Above Average last season, tied for fifth among third baseman, while seeing his offense pick up in the second half. Norby is also expected to get some work in the outfield during camp, which could signal a transition into a utility role. Pauley slashed a respectable .250/.367/.474 over 90 plate appearances after the All-Star break in 2025 with four homers, two steals and a sharp 14:15 BB:K.