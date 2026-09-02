Pauley went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday morning, Pauley drew the start at third base and made an immediate impact, launching a two-run homer off Randy Dobnak in his first plate appearance. He added a two-run triple in the seventh to establish a career high with four RBI. Pauley has struggled to find much consistency at the major-league level this season, now slashing .205/.237/.357 with two homers across 47 games.