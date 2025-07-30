Pauley went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

Pauley belted his first homer of the season, and he recorded his first RBI since April 19 in Philadelphia. With Connor Norby (wrist) still likely to be sidelined for about another month, Pauley should have a clearer path to reps at third base for the time being. That said, Pauley is slashing just .224/.288/.318 with seven doubles, seven RBI and one stolen base over his 119 plate appearances.