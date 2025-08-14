Pauley went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 13-4 win over the Guardians.

Pauley reached base in all five plate appearances, highlighted by a 403-foot homer in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old has been productive in August, going 8-for-24 with three homers and a stolen base. For the year, he's slashing .239/.318/.388 with four long balls, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and two steals across 152 plate appearances and should continue to see regular at-bats while Connor Norby (wrist) remains sidelined.