Pauley went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

The 24-year-old has started back-to-back games at third base for the Marlins to begin the season, going 2-for-6 with a strikeout while batting at the bottom of the order. Pauley appears to be Miami's top option at the hot corner while Connor Norby (oblique) is on the shelf, but Eric Wagaman -- who pinch hit for Pauley in the seventh inning against southpaw Caleb Ferguson -- and Jonah Bride could get short-side platoon work at the position as well.