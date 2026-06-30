Marlins' Griffin Conine: Clubs big homer off bench

Conine went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Monday's 10-7 victory versus Colorado.

Conine began the game on the bench against lefty starter Sean Sullivan, but he entered to pinch hit for Leo Jimenez versus righty reliever Victor Vodnik in the fifth inning. That turned out to be a fruitful substitution by Miami, as Conine clubbed a three-run homer to right field to turn a two-run deficit into a one-run lead. Conine came into Monday in a 3-for-22 slump, so he'll look to use Monday's big blast as the catalyst to a turnaround at the plate.