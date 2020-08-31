Conine was traded from Toronto to Miami in exchange for Jonathan Villar, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Villar is notorious for being better in fantasy than reality, which is why this may not seem like an even trade on paper. Conine has huge left-handed power (.293 ISO at Low-A), but it comes with a lot of swing and miss. His 35.9 percent strikeout rate in the Midwest League would be concerning at any level, but it is even more troubling given that Conine was old for the level. Conine is the son of Jeff Conine, who played eight seasons for the Marlins.