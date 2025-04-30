Conine is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated left shoulder, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Conine suffered the injury earlier this month while sliding into second base. He is expected to be ready for spring training and should compete for a job in the Miami outfield in 2026.
