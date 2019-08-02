Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a walk-off solo home run, triple, two RBI and a walk during a 5-4 extra-innings victory against the Twins on Thursday.

The 24-year-old drove in a run with his triple and then won the game with a long ball during the 12th. Ramirez is hitting for a lot more power lately, as he has eight extra-base hits in his last 19 games. He only had 12 extra-base hits in 48 games prior to July 6. Ramirez is batting .272 with seven home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs and two steals in 246 at-bats this season.