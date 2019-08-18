Noesi (0-3) allowed six runs off five hits and three walks while recording two strikeouts over 4.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Saturday against the Rockies.

The 32-year-old struggled to limit run production once again as his ERA rose to 9.39 in his third major-league start of the season. Pablo Lopez (shoulder) will require another rehab start before returning to the Marlins, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see Noesi sent back down to Triple-A after struggling in three consecutive starts. If Noesi receives another turn in the rotation, it would likely come at home Friday against the Phillies.