Marlins' Hector Noesi: Gets another start
Noesi is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Noesi was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday and made his first big-league start since 2015, giving up five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a loss to the Mets. The outing didn't inspire much confidence about Noesi's prospects moving forward, but the Marlins need somebody to fill a spot in the rotation for at least one more turn while Pablo Lopez (shoulder) remains on a rehab assignment. Noesi could be headed back to the minors after Sunday's outing regardless of how he performs in the outing.
