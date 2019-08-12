Marlins' Hector Noesi: Gives up five runs in loss
Noesi (0-2) gave up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight through six innings to take the loss against the Braves on Sunday.
Noesi tied a career high with eight strikeouts, but he also allowed two home runs in his longest outing of the season. The 32-year-old has an 8.18 ERA and an 11:6 K:BB through two starts this season. There is a chance that Noesi could be sent back down to Triple-A with Pablo Lopez nearing a return.
