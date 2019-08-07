Noesi (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, getting tagged for five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three as the Marlins fell 5-0 to the Mets.

The 32-year-old journeyman's first big-league appearance since 2015 went about as well as expected, with Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos both taking Noesi deep. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will see another turn through the Miami rotation, but his performance Tuesday didn't make a strong case for Noesi to stick around.