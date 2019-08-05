Marlins' Hector Noesi: On track to join Miami's rotation
Noesi joined the Marlins on Monday as a member of the taxi squad and is expected to enter the big-league rotation later in the week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
McPherson notes that Noesi was informed he would become the Marlins' new fifth starter after turning in a 3.82 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 133:30 K:BB across 125 frames with Triple-A New Orleans this season. Due to a doubleheader Monday against the Mets, the Marlins will temporarily require six starters, but Noesi looks on track to stick with the big club rather than Robert Dugger, who was recalled from Triple-A to serve as the 26th man and start the first game of the twin bill. Noesi will likely be formally added to the 40-man and active roster Wednesday, when he'll likely be called on to start the series finale in New York.
