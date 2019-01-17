Marlins' Hector Noesi: Returns stateside
Noesi signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.
Noesi is looking to return to the majors after spending the previous three seasons with the Kia Tigers of the KBO. The soon-to-be 32-year-old went 46-20 with a 3.79 ERA across 90 games with the Tigers. Noesi, who owns a career 5.30 ERA and 6.4 K/9 across parts of five big-league seasons (395.1 innings) should compete for a rotation spot in spring training.
