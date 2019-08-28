Noesi worked in relief in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Reds, giving up on run on three hits and a walk while striking out three in two innings.

Noesi made his first four appearances with the Marlins as a starter before losing his spot in the rotation when Pablo Lopez was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener. Though his last start had come just three days earlier, Noesi only tossed 81 pitches in that contest, which made skipper Don Mattingly comfortable enough with making the righty available in long relief. Unless the Marlins decide to expand their rotation to six men in September, Noesi is likely to see most of his opportunities as a mop-up man out of the bullpen the rest of the season.