Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Phillies.

The 25-year-old rookie took Philly closer Jhoan Duran deep in the ninth inning to tie the game at 3-3, setting the stage for an 11th-inning victory for Miami. Hernandez is to up 10 homers in his first 82 big-league games, including three in the last 10 contests -- a stretch in which he's batting .357 (10-for-28) with a double, a steal, seven RBI and nine runs.