Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Hernandez had started in left field in 13 of the Marlins' first 21 games of the season, but after posting a lowly .443 OPS in 60 plate appearances, he'll likely see his playing time against right-handed pitching take a big hit with Kyle Stowers (hamstring) making his return from the injured list Sunday. Stowers is expected to take over as an everyday player in left field, so moving forward, Hernandez looks as though he may have to settle for a short-side platoon role in right field or at designated hitter.