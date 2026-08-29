Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

An eighth-inning shot off Max Kranick didn't make much difference in a 9-2 loss, but it did extend Hernandez's hitting streak to six games. During that stretch, he's gone 8-for-22 (.364) with a double and three homers. Hernandez will run hot and cold, but the good times have been outweighing the bad of late -- since the beginning of July, he's delivered a .251/.333/.538 slash line over 47 contests with 13 of his 21 long balls on the season, 20 of his 38 runs and 27 of his 56 RBI despite a 29.7 percent strikeout rate.