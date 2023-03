Brazoban appears to be on track for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 33-year-old right-hander made his big-league debut in 2022, posting a 3.09 ERA and 28.4 percent strikeout rate over 32 innings while averaging 97.2 mph with his fastball but also walking 14.9 percent of the batters he faced. Brazoban should work the middle innings for the Marlins, limiting his fantasy appeal despite his ability to miss bats.