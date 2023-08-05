Brazoban was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander was just demoted to Triple-A on Thursday but will quickly rejoin the MLB roster since JT Chargois (ribs) was placed on the injured list. Brazoban has made 45 appearances out of Miami's bullpen this season and has a 4.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 53:26 K:BB over 52.1 innings.