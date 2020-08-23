Mejia (0-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Nationals.

Mejia hasn't been very dominant over his first three major-league starts, and he was charged with his second consecutive loss Sunday. He's failed to last longer than four innings in any of his appearances and should find himself back with the alternate squad once the Marlins' starting rotation returns to full health. The right-hander now carries a 5.40 ERA and 11:6 K:BB over 10 innings this season. It's unclear whether he'll get another turn in the rotation in the near future.