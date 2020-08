Mejia will likely start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The ballclub has yet to recall Mejia from the alternate training site, but he appears to be the favorite to toe the rubber Tuesday following a pair of moves Monday evening. Mejia has appeared in one game this season, surrendering one run on two hits and two walks while fanning six over 2.1 innings Aug. 7 against the Mets.