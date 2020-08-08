Mejia didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out six.

Making his major-league debut, Mejia got an early hook after 67 pitches (43 strikes) but looked very good while he was on the mound, striking out Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto in the first inning before serving up a solo shot to Dominic Smith in the second. The 23-year-old right-hander mainly relied on his 92-94 mph fastball but effectively mixed in a curveball, slider and changeup, and this performance could have been good enough to earn him another start. The Marlins currently have two off-days set for Monday and Thursday next week, however, and their rotation plans are thus very flexible as they continue to patch together a roster in the wake of their COVID-19 outbreak.