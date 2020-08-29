Mejia was optioned to the Marlins' alternate training site Saturday.
Mejia has made three starts for the Marlins this year, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 10 innings as he was charged with losses in his past two outings. However, he'll return to alternate camp after Robert Dugger (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
