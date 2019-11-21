Play

Marlins' Humberto Mejia: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Mejia was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The 22-year-old righty logged a 2.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 90.1 innings between Low-A and High-A. The Marlins paid Wei-Yin Chen $22 million to go away in order to protect Mejia from the Rule 5 draft. He is at least a year away from the majors.

